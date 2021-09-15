Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a suspect with a pistol here, an official said.

Sumeshwar Singh Jamwal alias "Vicky", a resident of Bantalab, was found moving in a suspicious manner near Bahu Plaza on Wednesday, when he was rounded up for questioning, the police official said.

He said a pistol was recovered from the possession of Jamwal, who during questioning revealed that he has brought around 10 country-made pistols from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said efforts are on to recover the pistols and some more arrests are expected based on his disclosure.

"Jamwal is a notorious criminal and was earlier also arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

Meanwhile, the official said another 'hardcore' criminal Abdul Rashid of Gole Gujral was arrested after a long hunt of five years from Domana area of the city on Wednesday.

A case against Rashid was registered at Domana police station in 2016, the official said.

