New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A crane being used at a construction site of Delhi-Dehradun Highway toppled and fell on an auto-rickshaw, injuring the 40-year-old driver of the three-wheeler on Sunday, police said.

The injured, Manoj, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, they said.

Police said officials at New Usmanpur police station received information about the incident at 4th Pushta around 7.30 pm.

The auto-rickshaw driver was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. There is simple abrasion on his left arm and his condition is stated to be stable, a senior police official said.

The damaged three-wheeler was removed from the spot later and traffic was normalised, he added.

A case is being registered and action will be taken in accordance with law, police said.

