New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured after they were allegedly hit by a car near Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul (36). The injured was also identified as Rahul (37). Both of them are residents of Khichripur, they said.

At 2.46 am on Friday, a BMW hit two persons near gate number 2 of LBS Hospital. They were taken to LBS Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead. The other is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police found that the car was registered in the name of one Ashwani Lal. A case has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station and the accused arrested, she said.

Lal (21), a resident of Kalyanpuri, is presently living with his brother in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh. He works with a private company, the police said.

