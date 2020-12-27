New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A man was shot dead and some others were injured when two groups clashed with each other after a shop employee was beaten up, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10 pm, they said.

Kasim and Shahid, belonging to one group, and the other faction led by Mannan clashed over the issue of beating up of a shop employee, a senior police officer said.

Two persons got injured during the firing. Shahid succumbed to injuries, police said, adding some other people got injured in the clash.

