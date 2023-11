Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) A worker was killed and three others sustained injuries in a freak fire accident on board an oil products tanker moored at the Chennai Port on Friday, said police.

The workers used a gas cutter while attending to certain repair work near the engine of the vessel bearing the Indian flag from Odisha. "The sparks from the gas cutter fell on the pipeline, leading to a fire accident," a senior police official said.

Worker Sahaya Thangaraj of Tondiarpet died instantly while three others identified as Joshua, Rajesh and Pushpalingam have been admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here with injuries, the official said.

The vessel had arrived at the Chennai Port on October 30 for repairs.

The Harbour police have registered a case and are investigating.

