A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai's Lower Parel, where a car collided with a bike, leaving one person dead and two others seriously injured. The incident took place earlier today, and police have detained the car driver, identified as Manish Chandrabhan Singh. According to Mumbai Police, the case-filing process is currently underway at the NM Joshi Marg police station. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed, and the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment. Jharkhand Road Accident: 2 Killed, 11 Injured As Autorickshaw Plunges Into Gorge After Being Hit by Truck in Hazaribagh District.

Car Accident in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A car hit a bike in Mumbai's Lower Parel leaving one dead and two others seriously injured. Police have detained the car driver - Manish Chandrabhan Singh and the case-filling process is underway at the NM Joshi Marg police station: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

