Ambala, May 22 (PTI) One person was killed and two others, including a minor, were seriously injured after an SUV hit a stationary car near a village on the Ambala-Delhi national highway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Mohra village on Saturday evening, they said.

The driver of the car, Mohit Sharma (36), died on the spot, while his wife Deepti and 8-year-old daughter were seriously injured. They were later admitted to the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, the police said.

Sharma's nine-month-old son, who was also in the car at the time of the accident, survived. The family was going from Delhi to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and had stopped for buying juice, they said.

Two women, who were travelling in the SUV, were also taken to the Ambala Cantt civil hospital for a medical examination by Ambala Cantt police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar, the police said.

A case has been registered against the SUV driver, they said.

