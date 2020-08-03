Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested one more accused in connection with last month's encounter in Kanpur in which eight Police personnel were killed, Uttar Pradesh police said.

The accused Ram Singh Yadav was arrested, Amitabh Yash, Inspector-General STF said.

in July, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's aides- Jaykant Vajpayee and Prashant Shukla- for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur encounter.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

