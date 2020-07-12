Aizawl, Jul 12 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in Mizoram has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 227, officials said on Sunday.

A statement issued by state Information and Public Relations department said the newly infected person was a cook in border guarding force, who has been quarantined at the BSF camp at Melte in south Mizoram's Lunglei district.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 4,244 COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,38,470: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

He tested positive at Lunglei Civil hospital on Saturday night, it said.

The statement also said that at least 299 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei Civil hospital on Saturday, of which 298 were negative.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Has Support of 30 MLAs and Few Independents, Says Report.

No Covid-19 case was reported in Mizoram on Friday night, it said.

On Saturday, at least seven people, including a 3- year-old girl, recovered from coronavirus and were discharged from ZMC and a Dedicated Covid Health Centre.

Three of the recovered patients were from Aizawl district and four others were from Mamit district.

Of the total 227 COVID-19 cases, 77 are active as 150 people have recovered from the disease.

Aizawl district has reported 81 COVID-19 cases followed by Lunglei district with 58.

Siaha district reported 23 cases, Mamit district-20, Champhai district-10, Kolasib and Lawngtlai district reported 12 cases each, Serchhip district-5, Khawzawl and Saitual reported 3 cases each while Hnahthial district has not reported any COVID-19 case till date.

Of the 81 cases in Aizawl district, 38 patients have already recovered and 47 out of 58 in Lunglei district have also recovered.

All the COVID-19 patients in Mamit, Khawzawl and Saitual districts have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)