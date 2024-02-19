New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the One Nation, One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held consultations on Monday with Justice Deepak Mishra and Justice SA Bobde, former Chief Justices of India, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

The Committee also held consultations with Justice D.N. Patel, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, on the issue.

The High-Level Committee constituted by the Government of India under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, to examine the issue relating to holding simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held a meeting in New Delhi.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission; Dr Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner; and Harish Salve, senior advocate, also attended the meeting and reviewed the activities and progress made so far.

Recently, the Committee also held consultations with Justice U. U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Earlier, the committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee had in January also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country."

One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. (ANI)

