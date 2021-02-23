Port Blair, Feb 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,015 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

"The new patient was diagnosed with the disease on Monday after a gap of four days. Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh case between February 18 and 21, which was encouraging," the official said.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No one was cured of the disease on Monday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,949, the official said.

The Union Territory now has four active cases.

Altogether, 5,631 health professionals and frontline workers have been vaccinated till Monday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,60,324 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.93 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)