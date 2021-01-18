Port Blair, Jan 18 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,983, a health department official said on Monday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,896.

The union territory now has 25 active COVID-19 cases, while 62 people have died of COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,03,739 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 2.45 per cent, the official added.

