Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 16,831, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The new case was reported from West Siang district, the official said.

Three more persons recuperated from the disease on Monday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,770, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only five active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.63 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 3,97,038 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,044 on Monday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 19,142 health workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after-effects following immunization, the SIO said.

