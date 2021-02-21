Kohima, Feb 21 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 12,192, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

The new case was detected in Kohima, he said.

The northeastern state did not report any fresh case in the last two days.

Six more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,936, the health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.90 per cent.

Ninety-one people have succumbed to the disease, and 10 of them had comorbidities, the official said.

Nagaland now has 13 active cases, while 152 people have migrated to other states.

State immunisation officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,777 frontline workers and 8,704 healthcare professionals have received vaccine shots in the state so far.

He said 3,909 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Nagaland has so far conducted 17,250 rapid antigen tests, and 74,609 samples have been tested through RT-PCR and 37,305 through TrueNat, Hangsing said.

