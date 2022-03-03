Kohima, Mar 3 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 case, two less than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,414, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 756, with no fatalities reported in the last 48 hours.

Nagaland had reported three COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The state now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,479 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 33,097 patients have recovered from the disease, including five in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.46 per cent.

Nagaland has so far conducted nearly 4.70 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

