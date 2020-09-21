New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): One of the six accused has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman at a hotel in the national capital on September 19.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Connaught Place police station regarding the rape incident at the hotel on September 19.

"The victim was allured to the hotel room on the pretext of providing loan at subsidised rates by the alleged persons," police said.

It added, "The victim worked as a tourist guide cum ticket booking agent and she was in dire need of money."

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the six accused including one woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"One main alleged person Manoj Sharma, resident of Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar has been arrested," police said.

Further investigation and search of other accused persons are underway. (ANI)

