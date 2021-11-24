Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): One of the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a top The Resistance Front (TRF) commander.

Speaking to ANI, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "One of the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh has been identified as Mehran, a top TRF commander who was involved in the killing of two teachers and other civilians in the city."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Lynched By Group Of 15 People Over Suspicion Of Being Thief In Surat; 7 Arrested.

"Identity of others is being ascertained," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)