Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Kashmir Zone Police.

"#Kamrazipura #PulwamaEncounterUpdate: One #unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A joint operation was launched on Tuesday evening by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army here in Budgam, Chinar Corps, the Indian Army said.

Cordon was laid and contact established by the forces after operation Kamrazipora in Budgam started.

"Op Kamrazipora, Budgam. The joint operation was launched late evening yesterday on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

