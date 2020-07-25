Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Ranbirgarh, in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

The encounter began at about 8 am, said Kashmir Zone Police.

"A search operation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)

