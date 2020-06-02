India News | One Terrorist Killed, Encounter Underway in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area of Pulwama district, according to the Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Zone police, the encounter is still underway.

Also Read | KN Lakshmanan Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Former Tamil Nadu BJP President.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)