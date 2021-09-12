Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): One worker died and another was injured on Saturday in an alleged accident during the construction of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

The incident took place when the glass supposed to be installed in the corridor fell down on workers while being carried out of a vehicle.

The injured were admitted to Divisional Hospital at Kabirchura. One was declared brought dead. The other is in a stable condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

"Some material for the corridor was being lifted, during which the accident occurred. Two people were brought here. One was brought dead, while the other one has been admitted and is currently undergoing treatment. He is in stable condition," said Dr. Prasanna Kumar, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital. (ANI)

