New Delhi, September 12: The Oil Marketing Companies have kept the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged on Sunday, September 12. This marks the seventh consecutive day when the prices of fuel have been kept the same. The fuel rates have reached sky-rocketing heights with the price of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in several metros and other cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively on Sunday, September 12 with the fuel rates remaining static. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

In Mumbai the petrol is priced at Rs 107.26 per litre on September 12, Sunday. While the diesel is being sold at at Rs 96.19 per litre on Sunday in the capital city of Maharashtra. The rates of petrol and diesel have been kept static on Sunday. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 12, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

On September 12, Sunday, the price of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.62 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per lire in the capital city of West Bengal on September 12. With the rates of petrol and diesel remaining unchanged on September 12, for the seventh day in a row, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre respectively.

