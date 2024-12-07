Haridwar, Dec 6 (PTI) Nearly a year after the body of an unknown person was found here with the head smashed, police unravelled the case and identified the victim as a man from Delhi and arrested one of the accused.

The deceased was identified as Abhay Sharma alias Honey (37), who hailed from Moti Nagar in West Delhi.

One of the accused Neeraj Shukla, who is a driver by profession, has been arrested while his accomplice Nagendra, also a driver, is still at large, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal said.

They were friends with Honey and allegedly killed him as he was not repaying the money he had taken as loan from them to fund his habit of betting and maintaining a lavish lifestyle. They strangled him and crushed his head with a stone, the SSP said.

