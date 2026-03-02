Moscow [Russia], March 2 (ANI): The TV BRICS International Media Network will host a telebridge on March 2, 2026, under the theme "Russian Winter in Literary Texts" for students from India. The central studio for the event will be set up at the IM Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature in Moscow.

According to TV BRICS, Students from 14 Indian universities will participate in the telebridge. The participants represent 13 cities across nine states, including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, and institutions from Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, and other regions.

An Indian postgraduate student currently studying at the State University of Education in Moscow will also join the online session.

The event is being organised under TV BRICS' "Modern Russian" project in collaboration with the Indian Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature (INDAPRYAL) and Russian House in New Delhi.

Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS and Project Head of "Modern Russian," said that over the years, cooperation between Russian studies experts in India and TV BRICS has resulted in several linguistic and cultural telebridges on diverse themes. She noted that each edition focuses on relevant topics aimed at expanding academic discussion beyond stereotypes and broadening the linguistic horizons of international students. This year's theme highlights the dual nature of the Russian winter, beautiful yet harsh as portrayed in literature. Winter also reflects traditional celebrations and rich poetic imagery, offering significant insights into Russian culture and identity.

During the telebridge, participants will discuss works by renowned authors such as Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy, and Nikolai Gogol. Special attention will be given to the literary depiction of blizzards and the etymological links between the Russian words for blizzard, rebellion, and confusion. The programme will also include discussions on winter proverbs, screenings of excerpts from film adaptations such as "Anna Karenina," and conversations about traditional holidays including Svyatki, Christmas, and Epiphany.

The session will conclude with creative activities, including poetry recitations by students and performances of songs related to winter and the New Year. The telebridge marks the ninth edition of the "Modern Russian" project's international educational series. (ANI)

