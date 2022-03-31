New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Only 49 air ambulances are currently being operated in India by 19 operators, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh.

"Around 4,100 patients have hired the ambulances during the last three years," Singh said in his reply to a written question in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Air ambulance services are available in rural areas on a need and availability basis, he noted.

"There are 49 air ambulances (aeroplane and helicopter) operating under aero medical transportation (AMT) by 19 non-scheduled operators in the country," Singh said.

While Delhi has 39 air ambulances, Maharashtra has five, he noted.

Kerala has two air ambulances, while Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat have one each, he said.

