Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (PTI) Maoist activities have come down substantially in Odisha over the last few years, and only 60-70 members of the proscribed organisation are active in the state, a senior BSF officer said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the BSF Raising Day on December 1, BSF IG (Frontier HQ - Special Ops) CD Aggarwal said most of the active Maoists in Odisha belong to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra in Delhi: Man Throws Liquid on Former CM During Rally, Detained; AAP Points Finger at BJP.

"Only seven of them are from Odisha and they are not in any leadership roles," he said.

According to the Union Home Ministry, seven districts -- Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and Rayagada, have been categorised as Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected but Maoist activities are mostly confined to the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) region, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested Near International Border in Nadia.

"While significant progress has been made, challenges remain, particularly in the dense forests of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh where IED threats persist. Additionally, the socio-economic impact of Naxal-linked narcotics trafficking, especially Ganja cultivation, poses new hurdles," Aggarwal said.

He said BSF was first deployed in Odisha in 2010 when Naxal violence was at its peak.

"The BSF has conducted anti-Maoist operations in some of the most treacherous terrains and neutralised 250-300 Naxalites, recovered arms and explosives and facilitated the surrender of hard-core cadres," he said.

"In 2024, three dreaded Naxalites were neutralised and 24 hardcore cadres surrendered. Besides, 34 IEDs, 117 grenades, and a large cache of arms and ammunition were seized in the state," he added.

Aggarwal said one of the most significant achievements for the force was transforming the erstwhile cut-off area into 'Swabhiman Anchal'.

"The BSF is committed to eradicating Naxalism from Odisha by March 2026, with enhanced coordination with Odisha Police and intelligence agencies, deployment of advanced technologies like drones and satellite surveillance and strengthening community engagement," he said.

Fourteen BSF personnel gave their lives while combating Maoists in Odisha since 2010, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)