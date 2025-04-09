New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday spoke about the Congress Working Committee's special resolution on Sardar Patel and criticized them for their sudden show of respect for Sardar Patel, calling it a move for 'sheer political mileage. '

BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "The Congress Party, which is now suddenly and shamelessly faking respect for Sardar Patel, had any real regard for him, the Congress party would have named its party headquarters as 'Sardar Bhavan', it wouldn't have given the name of a dynastic name of 'Indira Bhavan'. The Congress party is only doing this for sheer political mileage..."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

He questions why the party didn't name its headquarters 'Sardar Bhavan' if they truly revered Patel, instead choosing 'Indira Bhavan', a name tied to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Earlier on Tuesday, the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Ahmedabad passed a resolution stating that the party will follow Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's example.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

A copy of the resolution was shared by the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a social media post on X.

"The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and proponent of social justice, our leader Rahul Gandhi, as also millions of Congress workers, are even more determined today to walk on the 'Nyaypath' in our struggle for the protection of the Constitution as also our democracy. The path shown by Sardar Patel is this very path," read the resolution.

"We stand committed to walk on the path lit by Sardar Patel, imbibe his thoughts and reshape our present and future with his vision and thoughts. This would be the fittest tribute to the life work of iron man, Sardar Patel," the Congress party's resolution added.

The meeting was attended by other top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)