New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party's national president, JP Nadda, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, woh hai Modi ki guarantee" (There is only one guarantee in the country, that is Modi's guarantee).

"Today, it is our good fortune that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have got a landlside victory. We thank him wholeheartedly. Whenever the BJP has fought an election, PM Modi has always led the campaigns from the front," Nadda said while addressing the BJP workers at the party's headquarters here in the national capital.

"Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, woh hai Modi ki guarantee. From the results of the assembly polls, it is evident that the country has now understood that if there is someone who can empower the poor, backward classes, STs and SCs, it is PM Narendra Modi. It is him who can bring them into the mainstream of the country," he added.

JP Nadda further said, "Whether it is women's empowerment or fulfilling the dreams of the youth, the people now have faith in PM Modi. It is clear that 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'".

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said, "Modiji's development model has grown heavily upon the efforts of the INDI-Alliance to spread casteism and create a division in society. The country, having kept the development model in front, has cemented the poll results.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP has comfortably crossed the majority mark, having won 127 seats in the 230-member assembly state.

The Congress has managed to secure 38 seats so far.

In the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh, the BJP is yet to cross the majority mark, as it has won 33 seats while the incumbent Congress has secured 20 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to form government in the 199-member assembly of Rajasthan as it wins 114 seats, limiting the incumbent Congress party to 69 seats. (ANI)

