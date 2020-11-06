New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Kanta Prasad, the owner of the recently famed 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery, on Friday said that he wants a fair and impartial investigation into the management of donations raised to help him by a Youtuber.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery owner in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, is being accused of misappropriation of funds sought on Prasad's name.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

"We have filed a police complaint about the money issue. An enquiry is underway. We want a fair and impartial investigation in the matter," Kanta Prasad told ANI.

His lawyer clarified that Kanta Prasad doesn't want anyone to be sent to prison but only wants to clear his name from the money controversy. According to his lawyer, Wasan had gathered funds that Kanta Prasad was unaware of.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Chandigarh Joins List of States and UTs That Have Banned Firecrackers Citing COVID-19.

"We want a fair investigation. Baba ji is not interested in sending anyone to prison. He just wants to come clean in public as he is being trolled for turning greedy. The public was supporting him, but then a few people started trolling him due to which he faced some problems. People started asking him whether he got money collected in his name," advocate Prem Joshi said.

"Gaurav Wasan came to his house on October 26 and gave him a cheque of Rs 2.33 lakh and after some arguments with a manager, Wasan said their balance was cleared. But the police investigation has revealed that on October 27 and 28, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 45,000 respectively were received in the bank account, which Babaji was unaware of," Joshi added.

Kanta Prasad earlier registered a complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he later received in donations. Wasan, on the other hand, has refuted allegations by the popular joint's owner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)