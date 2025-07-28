New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that in the midst of Operation Sindoor, on May 10, Pakistan "admitted defeat" and offered to cease hostilities.

The Union Minister reiterated that Operation Sindoor has just paused and it would resume if any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future.

Addressing the lower house on Operation Sindoor, Singh said, "...On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat (Pakistan ne haar maan li) and offered to cease hostilities. They spoke to our DGMO and asked to stop... This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed," as quoted in a release from the Ministry of Defence.

As per the release, he informed the House that when the Indian Air Force struck heavy blows on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan conceded defeat and offered to cease hostilities.

"The offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation was only paused, and if there was any future misadventure on the part of Pakistan, it would lead to the resumption of the operation. The attacks by the Indian Air Force, strong retaliation by the Indian Army along the LoC and the fear of Naval attacks forced Pakistan to surrender. And this defeat of Pakistan was not simply a failure, but a defeat of its military strength and morale," he said.

"The objective of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture the territory, it was to eliminate terror nurseries which Pakistan had nurtured for years, and provide justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in cross-border attacks," said Singh in the Lok Sabha.

He termed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as not "Random Madness", but a "well-planned strategy" and a "fundamental rage", emphasising that the overall politico-military objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish Pakistan for fighting a proxy war in the form of terrorism.

The Union Minister asserted that during Operation Sindoor, India not only demonstrated its military capability, but also its national resolve, morality and political acumen, stressing that New Delhi will give a decisive and clear answer to any terrorist attack. "Those who provide shelter and support to terrorism will not be spared. India is not going to bow down to any kind of nuclear blackmailing or other pressures," he said.

Rajnath Singh described the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, when 26 innocent people, including a Nepali citizen, were killed on the basis of their religion, as the vilest example of inhumanity, which tested the limits of India's tolerance. He stated that, immediately after the attack, PM Modi held a high-level meeting, and the Armed Forces were given the freedom to take decisive action keeping in mind discretion, strategic understanding and regional security situation.

"On May 6 and 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which was not just a military action, but an effective and decisive demonstration of the Government's responsibility towards India's sovereignty, its identity & the people of the country, as well as its policy against terrorism. Our military leadership not only showed its maturity but also demonstrated the strategic wisdom which is expected from a responsible power like India," said Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister highlighted that the Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor after studying every aspect in depth. "There were a number of options on the table, but we chose the option in which the terrorists and their hideouts suffered maximum damage and the common citizens of Pakistan did not suffer any harm. According to an estimate, over 100 terrorists, their trainers, handlers and associates were killed in well-coordinated strikes by our forces at nine terror infrastructure targets in Pakistan and PoK with precision. Most of the terrorists belonged to organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, which have the open support of Pakistan Army and ISI. Our action was completely in self-defence. It was neither provocative nor expansionist," he said.

Union Minister Singh further stated that, on May 10, Pakistan used missiles, drones, rockets and other long-range weapons on India, in addition to technologies related to electronic warfare, on a large scale, targeting Indian Air Force bases, Indian Army ammunition depots, airports and military cantonments. He informed the House with pride that India's air defence system, counter-drone system and electronic equipment completely foiled the attack, highlighting the effectiveness of S400, Akash Missile System and air defence guns.

"Our security system was foolproof and every attack was foiled. Pakistan was unable to hit any of the Indian targets and none of the important assets were damaged," said the Defence Minister while appreciating the soldiers for their bravery and determination.

Singh termed India's response to Pakistan's attack as bold, firm and effective. "The Indian Air Force targeted Pakistan's airbases, Command and Control centers, Military infrastructures, and Air Defense Systems on the Western Front, and the mission was successfully accomplished. Our retaliatory attack was swift, proportionate and precise," he stated.

Rajnath Singh added that the Indian Armed Forces only targeted those who were continuously involved in trying to attack India while supporting terrorists. The objective was never to wage war but to compel the adversary to bow down through demonstrative use of force," he said, asserting that none of soldiers suffered any casualties during the operation.

The Union Defence Minister informed the House that, on the morning of May 10, when the Indian Air Force struck heavy blows on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan conceded defeat and offered to cease hostilities.

"The offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation was only paused, and if there was any future misadventure on the part of Pakistan, it would lead to the resumption of the operation. The attacks by the Indian Air Force, strong retaliation by the Indian Army along the LoC and the fear of Naval attacks forced Pakistan to surrender. And this defeat of Pakistan was not simply a failure, but a defeat of its military strength and morale," he said.

Singh stated that on May 10, the DGMO of Pakistan contacted the DGMO of India & appealed to halt the military operations, and after formal talks on May 12 between the two DGMOs, both sides decided to put a halt to the operations. He added that, after the operation, he visited the border areas to meet the soldiers, and was first-hand witness to their unwavering resolve.

"Our soldiers are not only protecting the borders, but also safeguarding our national self-respect," he said.

The Union Minister dubbed Operation Sindoor as a shining example of Tri-services coordination as the Indian Air Force attacked from the sky, Indian Army stood firm on the Line of Control and gave a befitting reply to every action, and the Indian Navy strengthened its deployment in the North Arabian Sea.

"The Indian Navy gave a clear message to Pakistan that we are not only capable but also ready to attack their every important base, from sea to land," he said.

Rejecting the claims that the operation was stopped under pressure, Singh termed them as "baseless and incorrect". He stated that India halted the action as all the political and military objectives were fully achieved. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor has only been halted, and not ended.

"If Pakistan again tries to carry out any nefarious act, we are fully prepared for an even more intense and decisive action," he said.

The Union Defence Minister asserted that, under PM Modi's leadership, India does not tolerate, it responds and the Government is committed to completely eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that India has always batted for cordial and cooperative relations with its neighbours including Pakistan, but its peace efforts have been misunderstood as naive. He stated that the Government adopted another path to ensure peace through surgical strike in 2016, Balakot air strike in 2019 and Operation Sindoor in 2025, and its stand has been clear that terrorism and talks cannot go together.

"Talks are carried out between civilised, democratic countries. But, a nation which does not have even an iota of democracy in its existence and only has religious fanaticism, terrorism and hatred against India, dialogue cannot take place...," he said.

The Defence Minister informed the House that Pakistan is the nursery of global terrorism and it has made the menace the basis of its state policy. He stated that Pakistan arranged State Funeral for the terrorists, which was attended by military officers.

"Pakistan cannot muster the courage to fight the soldiers on the border, so it makes innocent civilians, children and pilgrims the target of terrorism. Its Army and ISI use terrorism as a proxy war, and they dream of destabilising India. Those who dream to give India a thousand cuts must never forget that this is the New India led by PM Modi, which can go to any extent against terrorism," he added.

Singh reasserted that India has never occupied even an inch of anyone's land, and it does not believe in competing with a country like Pakistan, which is nowhere near in size, strength, power and prosperity. India's policy, he said, is to take effective action against terrorism, and its opposition to Pakistan is due to the country's support to the global menace.

The Union Minister stressed that India's conflict with Pakistan is not a border conflict but the one of civilisation versus barbarism. "The leaders of Pakistan know that their soldiers cannot defeat India in the battlefield so they nurture terrorism while portraying themselves as innocents in front of the whole world. Pakistan used terrorism as a toolkit which is in opposition to the civilised code of conduct that the rest of the world prefers to abide by.

Singh informed the House that India's fight against terrorism is being fought on the ideological front, and not only on the border. He expressed gratitude to all the delegations which presented, on global forums, India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism and Operation Sindoor. He acknowledged the fact that political parties kept aside their ideologies and differences and showed solidarity with the nation, the soldiers and the government.

The Union Minister assured the House and the people of the country that the Government, the Armed Forces and democratic institutions are committed to taking every step necessary for the unity, integrity and security of the nation. (ANI)

