New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) for ensuring financial resilience, optimising resources and sustaining operational readiness during Operation Sindoor, calling it the "silent but crucial" backbone of India's Armed Forces.

"While the entire world witnessed the valour and courage of the Armed Forces in achieving a historic and decisive victory during Operation Sindoor, the silent yet crucial role of DAD ensured efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness," Singh said while addressing the 278th Foundation Day celebrations of the Department in New Delhi.

He described DAD as an institution that not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling timely availability of resources to the Services.

"The DAD is not just an accounting organisation; it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation's economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the Armed Forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution," he underscored.

The Raksha Mantri stressed that "the strength of a nation is reflected in the strength of its financial foundation" and commended the department for efficient budget utilisation. As of September 30, 50 per cent of the capital budget expenditure had already been booked, he said, praising the DAD for achieving 100 per cent utilisation in the previous financial year.

Singh lauded DAD for embracing technology under Digital India, citing initiatives like e-Raksha Awaas, NIDHI 2.0, TULIP 2.0 and the AI chatbot 'Gyan Sathi'. "These progressive reforms demonstrate the proactive spirit of DAD in embracing technology for efficiency and transparency. They also underline India's determination to move towards a digitally empowered defence finance system," he said.

Calling modern warfare increasingly technology-driven, the Raksha Mantri urged DAD to play a proactive role in enabling research and development. "As custodians of the defence budget, your role in enabling and encouraging R&D is vital for building the future capabilities of our Armed Forces," he said.

He also emphasised the need for DAD to act as a financial enabler of Jointness and integration among the tri-services. "You are one of the few institutions with a presence from the grassroots level to the headquarters of all three Services. I call upon you to work closely with the Services and explore how you can further Jointness and integration through financial processes," he said.

Highlighting procurement reforms, Singh said the Defence Procurement Manual 2025 had been launched to expedite revenue procurement and promote self-reliance, while a review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) is underway to streamline capital procurement.

He also praised initiatives such as Market Intelligence Reports and the Vision Document to make DAD a 'Centre of Excellence in Defence Finance and Economics', directing CGDA to prepare a comprehensive action plan.

"On one hand, you must strictly adhere to financial rules because every rupee belongs to the people of India. On the other hand, you must ensure the operational readiness of our Armed Forces. With the right mindset and coordination, you can uphold rules while meeting the needs of our forces in a timely manner," Singh stressed.

During the celebrations, Rajnath Singh unveiled the Comprehensive Statistical Handbook on Defence Expenditure (COSHE) 2025, the updated Army Local Audit Manual (ALAM), and digital platforms including NIDHI 2.0 and AI-powered 'Gyan Sathi'.

Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2025 were also presented to recognise outstanding achievements by teams and individuals in implementing key reforms and projects.

The event was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Dr Mayank Sharma, CGDA Raj Kumar Arora, senior officials and retired employees of DAD.

Celebrating 278 years of service, the DAD traces its origins to 1747 and continues to serve as the financial backbone of India's Armed Forces, delivering expertise in audit, accounting, pensions, and financial advice. (ANI)

