Bundi (Rajasthan), May 21 (PTI) Hailing the valour of the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it is vital to remember that the triumph belonged to every mother, sister and daughter of India.

Inaugurating a 'Tiranga Yatra', a nationwide outreach effort to honour the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, in Bundi on Tuesday evening, Birla said that in recent days, a wave of patriotism has surged in the heart of every citizen of India.

Also Read | Parking Space Must for New Car Purchase: Proof of Parking Space May Soon Become Mandatory in Maharashtra for Vehicle Registration.

"Feminine strength has become the force of the nation, inspiring our soldiers. The accomplished execution of Operation Sindoor will be etched in golden letters,” Birla said.

“More than a military manoeuvre, the operation was a pledge to protect the 'sindoor' of all those women whose spouses stand guard on the borders, safeguarding the Tribolour,” he added.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Shops at Stone Market in Kotla Mubarakpur, 6 Shops Gutted (See Pics and Video).

The Yatra attended by former Rajasthan minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Bundi district BJP head Rameshwar Meena and thousands of others commenced from Azad Park and traversed through Kota Road, Nagar-Sarag Kund, Indira Market, Ahimsa Circle, Khoja Gate and Gayatri Nagar, before culminating at the Shaheed Ramkalyan Memorial on Civil Lines Road.

Talking briefly to

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)