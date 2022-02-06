Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Lata Mangeshkar's nurse on Sunday recalled the last couple of days of the singing legend's life when her health condition worsened despite the doctors' best efforts to save her.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Will Discuss Bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel Under GST in Next Council Meet'.

"I was with Lata Didi when she breathed her last today," Sarika Devanand Bhise told PTI, remembering the days and nights spent caring for the Nightingale, whose voice mesmerized millions in India and abroad over eight decades.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav's Wife, Offers Prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Mangeshkar died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Bhise, who is in her 30s, could not control her emotions as Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath lit her funeral pyre at Shivaji Park in the evening.

"Didi always thought of us (staff) before herself. We loved her and miss her," says Bhise, who was with Lata since 2015.

"She recognized us when she was on ventilator. She responded when we made jokes. She was very silent during the last two-three days," Bhise said.

She described the last two days of Mangeshkar's life as "horrible" as doctors treating her found two patches in her lungs again.

"There were problems in her lungs due to pneumonia and COVID-19. She had recovered from it, but again we found the viral infection and pneumonia patches. Her (oxygen) saturation was down. She had to be again put on ventilator," she said.

She said during the 29 days of Mangeshkar's hospitalisation, she was beside her.

Bhise and one more staff of her bureau, Ashwini, were present in the ICU as both of them were staff nurses, while family members waited outside.

"Doctors were trying hard to save her, but on Saturday afternoon her urine output was off, which impacted her kidneys. We then took her on dialysis for two times, but there was no response from her," she said, adding that she breathed her last at the hospital at 8.12 am.

"Earlier, when she was taken off ventilator, we had taken her around the hospital on a wheel chair. At that time, we thought we had won and would take her back home soon. But that was not to be as her condition soon worsened," she said.

Bhise said her biggest regret will be that she won't be able to see the music legend who was responsible for helping her family. "My family loved her. With her blessings, I opened a nurses' bureau," she added.

"Didi used to narrate how she grew up and took care of her family after her father's demise. She once told me how her mother had shouted at her when she fell down while cycling in Sangli, a town in western Maharashtra," Bhise said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)