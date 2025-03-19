New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted on Wednesday the importance of developing and 'uniting' the North East region of the country, especially the border areas, saying that projects such as Arunachal Frontier Highway, along with infrastructural projects in Tawang will play a big role in that.

"The opening of the Arunachal frontier highway will also play a big role in uniting the entire North East region, especially the border areas. This highway, which is about 2000 kilometers long, is no less than a strategic asset for the North East region, and in a way, for India. It will also act as an economic asset for the entire region," the Defence Minister said during his address at the Major Bob Khating memorial organised at Manekshaw centre in New Delhi.

He further highlighted the qualities of Major Bob Khating being present in India's foreign policy too.

"If we talk about learning from his qualities, then you will find the influence of Major Bob Khating in the foreign policy of our government as well. In this multipolar world, amidst the uncertainties prevailing, India is formulating its foreign policy by maintaining a balance between its hard power and soft power. The way India has strengthened its position in this world is a matter of pride for all of us," Defence Minister added further.

Remembering the Major being known for "administrative proficiency" and how those principles are guiding the government still.

"He worked in many positions in civil administration in many areas of North East. The steps he took during that time are guiding us till date. He also contributed a lot in the formation of 'Sashastra Seema Bal'. Apart from this, by forming Nagaland Armed Police, he established peace in that region and played an important role in bridging the gap between the people and the government. As the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, he also initiated many reforms," Rajnath Singh said.

He underlined that the qualities of the Major are also present in India's governance.

"As a government, we have also learnt the qualities of governance and administration from Major Bob Khathing. Our government has focused on administrative reforms. Through the efforts of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and 'Good Governance', we have reduced the distance between the public and the government," he said.

Mentioning other initiatives, he added, "Through 'Digital India' and 'JAM Trinity', today the administration has become more people-oriented than before. The ideals of Major Bob Khathing are also included somewhere in the inspiration of our administrative reforms." (ANI)

