New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): As part of its continuous monitoring, review and enforcement actions under the Statutory framework of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) conducted an inspection drive on January 6 in Noida to assess the status of road-cleaning, mechanical sweeping operations and overall upkeep of road stretches maintained by the Noida Authority.

As per the release, the inspection was carried out under 'Operation Clean Air' with the objective of evaluating on-ground implementation of dust mitigation measures and identifying issues related to visible road dust, accumulation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and instances of open burning.

For the inspection, a total of 10 inspection teams, comprising Officers from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and CAQM Flying Squad, were deployed.

The teams inspected 142 road stretches under the jurisdiction of the Noida Authority. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence was collected during the inspections and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report.

The findings of the inspection indicate an encouraging overall scenario. Out of the 142 road stretches inspected, only 04 stretches exhibited High Visible Dust levels, while 24 stretches showed Moderate Dust, 66 stretches recorded Low Dust intensity and 48 stretches were found to have No Visible Dust.

The limited stretches exhibiting high visible dust were, in certain cases, associated with accumulation of MSW and/or C&D waste, particularly at locations such as under flyovers, metro corridors and specific arterial road segments. These observations highlight the need for focused attention on identified hotspots to prevent re-accumulation of dust and waste and to ensure targeted sweeping and dust suppression actions across all road stretches.

The Commission emphasised that sustained and intensified efforts are required, especially at vulnerable locations, through regular mechanical sweeping, prompt lifting and scientific disposal of collected dust and waste, effective water sprinkling and strict prevention of waste dumping and open burning.

According to the release, the inspection and enforcement drives under 'Operation Clean Air' will continue to be undertaken regularly across the NCR to ensure strict compliance with its Statutory Directions and GRAP measures for dust mitigation and prevention of open burning. CAQM remains committed to working on a war footing with all concerned agencies in NCR to ensure clean, green, dust-free and well-maintained road stretches in the region. (ANI)

