New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under 'Operation Ganga', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, said sources.

The sources said that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently, sources added. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of 'Operation Ganga' from today.

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission. (ANI)

