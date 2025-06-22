New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Indians thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. The evacuees said that the situation in Iran is very grim.

An Indian national evacuated from Iran Suja Ali said that the embassy brought us to a safe zone.

He said, "I went to Iran on June 11, and the attacks started on June 12. I was in Qom. The embassy brought us to a safe zone 1200 km away. They gave us accommodation in a 5-star hotel and gave us good food. We were there for three days. And now we have been brought here today. When the attack happened this morning, we were at the airport and we thought that Iran might close its airspace. But it is PM Modi's diplomacy and the Indian government's arrangement that we reached here safely."

G Alama Jaan said, "The situation was worsening there. The Indian embassy brought us here. Now we will go from Delhi to Srinagar by bus. I am grateful to the government for bringing us here safely."

Another evacuee Nasreen Rizvi, said that they were very scared when the war started.

Nasreen Rizvi, said, "We were very scared when the war started. We were worried about how we would leave since the flights were closed. But what the Indian government has done, I salute them for it."

Another Indian national said, "I am very happy and grateful to the government of India. The embassy helped us and got us out of there... The embassy is in touch with everyone. We faced no problem. We reached here very comfortably."

An Indian national evacuated from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu, Zainab, said, "I am from UP. We visited Iran for a pilgrimage. We are thankful to the government for evacuating us. We got very prompt support from the representatives there. We are very thankful."

Another evacuee Shabnam Jafri said that the situation in Iran is very bad.

Shabnam Jafri said, "I am from Lucknow and we have returned from Iran. We are grateful to our government. They brought us here respectfully... The condition in Iran was bad... The situation was such that we wanted to leave from there. It seemed like anything could happen."

A special flight carrying 290 Indians stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Saturday night, bringing the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 1,117.

This marks the fifth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran as part of the ongoing operation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Operation Sindhu gains momentum. 290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025."

"With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran," the MEA added. (ANI)

