Amaravati, May 8 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday congratulated Indian Army for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of Pahalgam terror attack, said I & PR Minister K Parthasarathy.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Parthasarthy said, "The Cabinet extended support to 'Operation Sindoor', executed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Detailing other decisions of the cabinet, the minister noted that the cabinet approved the proposal to make amendments in the explanation to Section 5 (2) of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Likewise, the cabinet decided to allow farmers to dig mud from small ponds and transport for non-commercial purposes.

The cabinet greenlighted raising financial aid to fishermen from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 during the fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14, and to rename the scheme as 'Marine Fishing Ban Relief'.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the leasing out of 192 acres of land to Adani Green Energy Ltd in YSR Kadapa district for a 1,000 MW pumped storage power project.

Parthasarathy noted that the cabinet approved transferring 18.7 acres of land at Annavaram village in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district to Andhra Pradesh Tourism for building a resort and convention centre.

The cabinet approved setting up of an Urban Design and Planning cell in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, creating eight jobs in it.

Further, it approved a decision to give Rs 650 crore medium term loan to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) for avoiding NPA categorisation to Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Ltd (APPDCL) assets.

Moreover, the cabinet approved giving powers to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner to make slight changes to the rates pertaining to four works worth over Rs 1,732 crore and giving these works to L1 (least) bidders.

