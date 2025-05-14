Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 14 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Wednesday lauded Operation Sindoor as a significant success for the Indian Army in dismantling terrorist leaders and training centres in Pakistan.

He added that the operation has created panic among those involved in terrorism in India and other countries.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sanghvi said, "Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army achieved a great success in destroying the terrorist masters and their training centres sitting in Pakistan. India has given a new direction to the world. Due to this, panic has been created among the people involved in terrorist activities in the country and the world."

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which more than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed.

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said. (ANI)

