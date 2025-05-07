BJP MP Jagdambika Pal and Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar have lauded the Indian Army for its successful Operation Sindoor (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal have lauded the Indian Army for its successful Operation Sindoor, linking the military action to India's resolve to avenge past terror attacks, including those in Pahalgam, Uri, and Pulwama.

Minister Rajbhar thanked the Army for fulfilling national promises made by PM Modi, while Pal highlighted the operation as a strategic revenge for India's fallen soldiers and terror victims.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Victim Shubham Dwivedi's Family Hails Operation Sindoor, Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Armed Forces (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI,Rajbhar thanked the Army for fulfilling national promises and criticised opposition parties, highlighting that the Army's decisive action was a strong response to their mockery.

"I thank the Indian Army for fulfilling the country's wish and the promise of PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and HM Amit Shah... This has also given a befitting response to the Opposition parties who were making jokes," he said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Status Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes and Messages on Unity and Togetherness To Stand With Indian Soldiers As Indian Army Targets Terror Hideouts in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, calling it a powerful act of revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Our army's revenge for Pahalgam was such that nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed at once. PM Narendra Modi had promised that to destroy the 'sindoor' of our sisters in Pahalgam."

Pal linked the operation to India's broader fight against terrorism, citing past attacks such as 26/11, Uri, Pulwama, and the 2001 Parliament attack.

"We will teach not only the terrorists but also their masters such a lesson that they will remember it forever... This is a revenge for the attacks of 26/11, Uri, Pulwama and the 2001 Parliament as well," he added.

Earlier today, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor.

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)