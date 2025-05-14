Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The Congress will organise a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Maharashtra on May 21, the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and express solidarity with all "martyrs", including Mahatma Gandhi and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also sought an explanation from the Modi government for reaching an agreement with Pakistan amid a military confrontation.

Notably, the BJP has organised Tiranga Yatras to mark the success of Operation Sindoor.

Sapkal wondered whether US President Donald Trump is officially mediating between India and Pakistan.

"Indian soldiers performed a glorious act of bravery in Operation Sindoor. To salute their courage and express solidarity with all martyrs, from Mahatma Gandhi to those killed in the Pahalgam attack, Congress will organise a Tiranga Yatra across all districts of Maharashtra on May 21," Sapkal told reporters.

He reiterated the Congress' demand to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss events after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces against terrorists.

Sapkal said the sudden decision to initiate a "ceasefire" when Indian armed forces were dealing a blow to Pakistan has raised several questions.

"While our soldiers were fighting valiantly, how did US President Donald Trump announce the ceasefire? Is America mediating between India and Pakistan? If so, has the Shimla Agreement been revoked?" he asked.

Sapkal alleged the state government has failed to provide any succour to farmers who suffered massive losses due to unseasonal rains.

He described the scrapping of the Rs 1 crop insurance scheme by the government as an injustice to farmers and demanded that it be reinstated.

According to Sapkal, a new insurance scheme based on crop harvesting is not in the interest of farmers and is riddled with scams.

Sapkal alleged that farmers are dealt a double whammy due to the shortage of fertilisers and fake seeds.

He alleged some traders are deceiving farmers by selling fake seeds.

The Congress leader appealed to the state governor to question the government for "unconstitutional diversion of funds meant for the Social Justice Department for popular schemes like 'Ladki Bahin' Yojana.

"The diversion of funds allocated for Dalits, tribals, and OBCS is highly inappropriate. If the state government lacks funds, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar must procure a special package from the Centre to provide Rs 2,100 for women beneficiaries," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sapkal met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"It was a courtesy visit. I didn't meet him after I became president of Maharashtra Congress, so I called on him today," he added.

