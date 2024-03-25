Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and opium worth Rs 1.4 crore was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on Rajguru village in Vashisth Nagar police station area and seized 28 kg of opium, Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey said.

Two persons, identified as Devnandan Ganjhu and Pankaj Kumar, were arrested, he added.

