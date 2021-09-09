New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plans to constitute a special disciplinary committee to probe the August 11 ruckus in the Upper House seems to have hit a roadblock with virtually all Opposition parties refusing to be a part of it, sources said Thursday.

While the Congress in a letter to Naidu refused to be part of the inquiry, the TMC, which was at the centre of the controversy, did not receive any calls to join the probe, they said.

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said he received a call from Naidu on September 4, proposing to constitute an inquiry committee to investigate into the incident which took place during the Monsoon session on August 11 in Rajya Sabha but won't join as it was an attempt to "intimidate MPs into silence".

In the letter, Kharge said that both the Congress as well as other Opposition parties wanted constructive discussions in the House.

He alleged that the government not only brushed aside the Opposition parties' demands for discussions, but also rushed through the crucial bills and policies which would potentially have grave and adverse effects on the country.

Kharge has also quoted senior BJP leader Arun Jaitely who had once said, "Not allowing Parliament to function is also a form of democracy, like any other form."

The Congress leader said the government "also bypassed standing committees, and refused to have any meaningful discussion on bills, policies and issues. Additionally, senior ministers were largely absent from Parliament while Opposition MPs were suspended. In doing so, the government undermined the sovereignty of Parliament".

"Given this, constituting an inquiry committee on the incident of August 11, 2021 seems to be designed to intimidate MPs into silence. It will not only suppress the voices of the peoples' representatives but will deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable to the government. I am, therefore, unequivocally against constituting the inquiry committee and the question of our party proposing the name of a member from our party for nomination to this committee does not arise," he said.

He further said that the issue can be discussed in all party meetings.

Speaking to PTI, Kharge said, "It is a closed matter and raising it now is not proper. We can take a call on the issue when the House is in session next."

He said formation of any disciplinary committee now was not appropriate and should be avoided.

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said, "We have nothing whatsoever to do with any so called disciplinary committee."

The DMK too refused to be part of the committee.

"We will go with other opposition parties and will not be a part of any such committee," DMK leader Tiruchi Siva told PTI.

The last two days of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 10 and August 11 saw violent protests by the Opposition.

On August 10, as the government pushed through a debate on "the agricultural problems and solutions" the opposition demanded repeal of the laws. On August 11, the government pushed for The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment 2021 even when the entire opposition wanted the bill to go to a select committee. The bill was passed even as the opposition MPs clashed with Parliament's security officials who had swarmed the Rajya Sabha chamber.

