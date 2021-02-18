Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) The oppostion parties in Telangana, including the Congress, on Thursday hit out at the ruling TRS for its alleged silence over the murder of a lawyer couple in Peddapalli district and sought a CBI probe into the case.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the killing of the couple and warned of protests if the state government failed to act within 24 hours.

He demanded action against concerned police officials for alleged shortcomings in the investigation.

"KCR's silence reflects the TRS party's attitude towards the murder of this couple.

All lawyers in Telangana should teach Chandrasekhar Rao and his party a lesson...," he told reporters.

"There is no doubt that TRS party leaders are behind this," Reddy alleged.

He demanded a CBI investigation into the incident under the supervision of the High Court.

Reddy, a Lok Sabha MP, said he would raise the issue in Parliament.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the government hospital at Peddapalli where the bodies are kept.

He said his party opposes politics of murder and takes a tough approach towards those indulging in such acts.

The BJP leader blamed "TRS goondas" for the incident.

Favouring a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, Kumar claimed that the TRS government has not provided security to the couple despite a high court directive.

Vaman Rao and his wife were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

