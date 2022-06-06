New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Stepping up pressure for legal action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, opposition parties on Monday demanded that they be arrested for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad and accused the BJP of denting the image of the country.

While the ruling party faced more criticism at home, the diplomatic fallout of the row continued as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE and Afghanistan joined several Muslim nations in condemning the alleged derogatory remarks.

Also Read | Delhi Hit and Run Case: Accused Scorpio Driver Arrested After Hitting the Bike in National Capital (Watch Viral Video).

The BJP had on Monday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, its Delhi media head, in a fire-fighting exercise, but the opposition parties like the Congress, AAP, BSP, SP and the Left dismissed it as mere "drama" and "sham" and demanded strict legal action against the two.

While Sharma is facing cases in various cities over her remarks, the Delhi Police has now registered an FIR on her complaint that she is receiving death threats.

Also Read | Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of WWDC 2022 Event: Report.

Delhi Police officials said the FIR has been registered under various IPC sections like 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the unidentified people.

Sharma will be summoned by the Mumbai police to record her statement in connection with an FIR against her on a complaint by Muslim outfit Raza Academyover her remarks, according to Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Panday.

The Congress hit out at the BJP, demanding the immediate arrest of those who have defamed India at the international level instead of enacting a “drama of action”.

Asking why those responsible for putting out offensive comments had not been arrested yet, the Congress said it was unacceptable for the nation to apologise for such mistakes.

"Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us but also damaged India's standing globally," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged the BJP leadership is pushing the country into the dark age of communal polarisation to serve its narrow political interests and asked.

The AIMIM also demanded the immediate arrest of the BJP functionaries and said the country's image has been dented internationally due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's patronage of "hate politics" has brought disgrace to the country.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP has led the country to such a situation that even "small countries are now challenging the great nation of India". He claimed that every Indian is pained by it and "the sorrow is endless".

The opposition parties targeted the prime minister after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) slammed India for comments by the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries. Countries like Qatar, Iran and Kuwait had summoned Indian ambassadors and handed over protest notes on Sunday.

The BJP's action against its two functionaries for their controversial remarks cap a series of statements from its top brass and also RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that sought to distance their organisations from the shrill and combative religious rhetoric.

The party's action, however, has also drawn angry reactions from a section of BJP's faithful cheerleaders on social media, more so for Sharma, reflecting the dissonance between the army of supporters and its leadership, which acted to contain negative fallouts.

The Left parties alleged the BJP was "forced to act" and suspend Nupur Sharma due to pressure from other countries.

"Nupur Sharma publicly thanked party leaders Amit Shah, PMO and others for support. Now under pressure from other countries, they are forced to act and suspend her. These are patrons of hate speech. Condemn Isolate Defeat them Save India," said CPI-M in a tweet.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned how BJP leaders speaking on behalf of the party can be called "fringe elements."

The opposition parties also said the country will not apologise for the mistakes of the BJP.

"Instead of doing a drama of action against anti-social elements in the party who have defamed India at the international level, it should immediately arrest them," the Congress said.

"With their hate-mongering propagandist politics, BJP hasn't just shamed the country but put the nation which once stood for peace and harmony on trial for the whole world to see," it alleged.

Party leader P Chidambaram said it was not domestic criticism but an international backlash that had pushed the BJP to take action against its functionaries.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the statements made to pander to a local audience have damaged Indian interests in a part of the world that is crucial to the country.

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said the BJP's action against the two functionaries was a "good thing" but not enough and demanded stringent legal action against them.

The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) said it will hold protests across the country on June 10 if no legal action was initiated against Sharma.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), however, said there should be "a strict law" against blasphemy in India and supported a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Qatar Airways.

The RSS affiliate questioned the Qatar government's stand on the row over two BJP leaders' remarks against Prophet Mohammad and said Hindu beliefs were insulted when Shivaling, which was claimed to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi, was called a fountain by a section of people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)