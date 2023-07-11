Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid intense speculation over the leader of the opposition parties for the prime ministerial role, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked whether he considers himself a contender for the prime ministerial position.

"We have many faces (for the PM post) when the time comes, we will decide," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav replying to a question- does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself the face of the opposition in 2024?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said after the meeting that they will fight the elections together and the discussions will be carried forward in another meeting of opposition parties in July.

There have been suggestions in the opposition camp that the largest and strongest party should lead the battle in a state.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states where opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress have clashing ambitions. Samajwadi Party appears keen to get the support of other national parties in its aim to win maximum Lok Sabha seats from the state.

It remains to be seen how many seats Congress would agree to fight if there is an understanding with Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha polls. The state has significance for the national ambitions of Congress while SP is also keen to emerge as a key player. (ANI)

