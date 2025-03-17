New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Two Opposition MPs on Monday questioned the government's priorities and rationale behind selecting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor for the country's first bullet train and asked the Centre to prioritise other regions as well.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena, raised concerns about the project's focus, arguing that railways are a national asset meant to serve the entire nation.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Indefinite Curfew Clamped in Churachandpur District As Tension Prevails After Assault on Hmar Tribal Leader.

"Railways are an asset of the nation and entire India hopes they will promote unity and development," he said while speaking during a discussion on demand for grants for railways.

Meena criticized the choice of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and also highlighted the extensive existing infrastructure connecting the two cities.

Also Read | Thought Of The Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Best Quote For Students To Share During School Assembly On March 18.

"There are already 25 flights every day between Mumbai and Ahmedabad along with national highways, expressways and elevated roads. If you wanted to build a bullet train, why not between Mumbai and Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore, or even Mumbai and Delhi?" he asked.

Meena argued that the project's estimated cost of Rs 1.65 lakh crore could be better utilized for other pressing needs.

"This money could have been used to waive farmers' loans, provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers or restore the old pension scheme for retired employees," he added.

Joining the criticism, Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party (SP) also questioned the government's regional focus.

He urged the government to consider air traffic patterns from other major cities before making such significant investments.

"Before running a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, take a look at the air traffic and fares between Varanasi and Delhi, Lucknow and Delhi, or Patna and Delhi. People in these regions also deserve improved facilities," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Thane, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, defended the project and highlighted its ambitious scope.

"It is the forward-thinking vision of the NDA alliance that the country's first bullet train will pass through Thane on its way to Mumbai. For this, the nation's first undersea tunnel between Mumbai and Thane has also begun," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)