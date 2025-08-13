New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for not allowing the Opposition to speak during the Zero Hour of the Parliament.

This comes after Opposition MPs raised slogans and protested over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and "threw pieces of paper" at Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the Lok Sabha in the absence of Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Warring alleged that the Opposition MPs are asked to sit down within 30 seconds while the MPs from the NDA are allowed to speak for 4-10 minutes during the Zero Hour.

"If democracy and the Constitution of the country survive, we will be able to stand and speak in Parliament. Otherwise, we have seen that in Zero Hour, Opposition parties are not allowed to speak, we are made to sit down within 30 seconds while they are allowed to speak for 4-10 minutes," he said.

Further, flagging "vote theft", Warring said that democracy and the Constitution would come under threat.

He said, "The biggest issue is of vote theft. If vote theft continues like this, democracy and the Constitution would come under threat. We were anyway suspicious for the last 5-7 years...Going into details, Rahul Gandhi proved before the world that democracy is now confined to just paper. Vote theft has happened on a large scale."

Hitting out at BJP MP, he said that Congress has caught their "vote theft" in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

"Had there not been theft, there would not have been the previous Central government, and they would not have had their government in several states. So, I would like to tell Jagdambika Pal that the SIR, the 'theft' they are going to do in Bihar, we have caught it," the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha for throwing pieces of paper towards the Chair.

Rijiju said, "All of us saw the conduct of the Opposition today, they threw pieces of paper towards the Chair and did petty sloganeering...We have come to the House by taking an oath."

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal alleged that opposition MPs carried out this conduct on the signals of Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi.

"What happened in the House today wasn't done by the MPs, the Deputy Leader of Congress signalled them, handed them the paper for them to tear it up. No Deputy Leader would display such irresponsible actions..." Pal said. (ANI)

