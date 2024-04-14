India News | Oppn TDP Urges CEC to Transfer Top Andhra Pradesh Police Officers for 'failing' to Protect CM

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to immediately transfer the top three Andhra Pradesh police officers for their alleged failure to protect Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was was hurt in a stone pelting incident, and maintain law and order.

The chief minister sustained a minor injury on his left eyebrow in stone-pelting in Vijayawada during his election campaign on Saturda.

In a letter written to the CEC, former TDP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar strongly condemned the attack on the CM and expressed concern over the police department failing to provide "adequate protection" to the CM in Vijayawada city itself where top brass of police are stationed.

Kumar said Jagan's party YSRCP is now blaming the opposition leader for this attack and TDP fears that the police may foist false cases against its workers to cover up their failures.

"If the police cannot provide protection to the CM and make proper arrangements for the PM's programme, we cannot expect that they would ensure law and order and allow free and fair elections in the state on May 13," he said.

He requested the EC to immediately transfer Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath, DGP Intelligence PSR Anjaneyulu and Commissioner of Police Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata.

Stating that the state police department has "lost its professionalism and impartial conduct", Kumar cited past incidents of attacks on several TDP leaders including stone pelting on the party chief N Chandrababu Nadu in Chittoor district and the attack on the TDP party office at Mangalagiri.

He appealed to the EC to ensure an external agency like the CBI investigates the attack on the chief minister.

