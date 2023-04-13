Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday slammed the Opposition for bringing a "bad name" to India by levelling allegations abroad against the Prime Minister and his government, saying people have full faith in Narendra Modi.

The Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries also criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging "Gandhi Parivar feels that they are above law."

"It is not about united opposition but about united people of this country. Today, people have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government," Pal told reporters after the inauguration of the Rozgar mela by the Prime Minister through video conferencing.

"People have seen their governance (Congress alliance) for 10 years. They have seen how they have destroyed this country in those 10 years and brought bad name to Indians across the globe as their ministers have gone to jail in big scams.

"They brought down the dignity of this country in the world. There was loot everywhere," he added.

Reacting to remarks of Rahul Gandhi on Rozgar mela, he said, "it is good thought to amuse the heart. He can say anything. But Modiji is taking every step with a commitment. He ensures every work is completed in a time bound manner."

The Minister said that the Opposition only blames the government and levels allegations against it. "They do all types of negative work. They have no positive attitude."

The minister said that it was bad luck for the country that they got that multi-party government earlier.

"Now, the people would not like to have such an alliance government, which will again erode the dignity of the country and bring a bad name to it," he said.

